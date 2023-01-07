What a tool — Someone stole tools from a toolbox from a vehicle parked on Old Bayshore Boulevard in Burlingame, it was reported 10:27 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29.
BELMONT
Updated: January 7, 2023 @ 3:51 am
What a tool — Someone stole tools from a toolbox from a vehicle parked on Old Bayshore Boulevard in Burlingame, it was reported 10:27 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29.
BELMONT
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle parked on Carlmont Drive, it was reported 12:17 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30.
Theft. Someone stole alcohol from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Vandalism. Someone shattered the passenger’s side window of a vehicle on Laurel Avenue, it was reported 1:14 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the window of a vehicle parked on Laurel Avenue, it was reported 12:23 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Fire. A fire occurred on El Camino Real, it was reported 10:53 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Driving under the influence. Someone drove under the influence of alcohol on Hillsdale Boulevard and Norfolk Street, it was reported 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Burglary. Someone stole from a residence on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle from a parking lot on Old County Road, it was reported 11:12 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
BURLINGAME
Flooding. Due to the rain, flooding occurred on California Drive and Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 2:32 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.
Petty theft. Someone stole a laptop from Trousdale Drive, it was reported 1:44 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.
Burglary. Someone stole from a residence on Arguello Drive, it was reported 10:06 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.
Petty theft. Someone stole items from an unlocked vehicle parked on Trousdale Drive, it was reported 8:35 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.
Assault. A physical altercation between two adults occurred on Park Road, it was reported 12:02 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.
Burglary. Someone stole from a storage locker on Adrian Road, it was reported 11:55 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30.
