Sir, you can only walk in circles here: Someone wearing all black was walking back and forth on the street on Circle Road in Redwood City, it was reported at 4:54 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25.
REDWOOD CITY
Petty theft. Someone driving a light blue Hyundai stole a tip jar on El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:29 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Petty theft. A resident recorded a video of someone stealing her package on Marshall Street, it was reported at 3:06 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Accident. Someone saw a black car hit a gray Jeep on Woodside Road, it was reported at 11:56 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Stolen vehicle. A 1996 green Honda Accord was missing on Marshall Street, it was reported at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Accident. A vehicle spun out and hit a tree on Woodside Road, it was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
