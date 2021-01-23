A full moon: Two people were intoxicated and pulled their pants down at kayakers in the water off Foster City Boulevard in Foster City, it was reported at 3:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18.
BELMONT
Theft. Someone asked a neighbor to lock their house and since then several items have been missing on Buena Vista Avenue, it was reported at 1:25 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16.
Theft. Someone reported that a stereo and other items were stolen from their white Toyota 4Runner on Shoreway Road, it was reported at 10:55 a.m. Saturday, Jan, 16.
Theft. Two people entered a garage and stole two bikes and bike tires on Davey Glen Road, it was reported at 9:40 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.