Clear-cut issue — Someone complained that a Christmas tree was dumped on Albemarle Way in Burlingame, it was reported 8:48 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6.
SAN CARLOS
Grand theft. Someone on the 1100 block of Orange Avenue fled while trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle, it was reported 3 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10.
Grand theft. Someone cashed a $3,650 check from a person on the 100 block of Colton Avenue that wasn’t meant for them, it was reported Thursday, Jan. 6.
Petty theft. A man entered a convenience store on the 1400 block of El Camino Real and stole $180 from an employee’s wallet, it was reported 2:37 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the 300 block of Oakview Drive, it was reported 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5.
REDWOOD CITY
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a DUI on Hudson Street at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a DUI on Jefferson Avenue, it was reported 2:48 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8.
Accident. A vehicle was flipped over on Edgewood Road and was blocking the road, it was reported 1:59 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7.
Gun shots heard. Someone on El Camino Real called the police, yelled “shots fired, shots fired,” provided the name of a hotel and then disconnected the line, it was reported 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6.
