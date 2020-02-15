Just drop it: A Lyft driver refused to let someone out of their vehicle after taking them from San Francisco to Millbrae, it was reported at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.

San Mateo

Harassment. Someone received harassing messages via phone and social media, it was reported on West Hillsdale Boulevard at 2:25 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.

Accident. A 12-year-old was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike at West Fifth and Virginia avenues, it was reported at 1:48 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.

Vehicle theft. A vehicle was stolen on East Third Avenue, it was reported at 10:19 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.

