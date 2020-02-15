Just drop it: A Lyft driver refused to let someone out of their vehicle after taking them from San Francisco to Millbrae, it was reported at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
San Mateo
Harassment. Someone received harassing messages via phone and social media, it was reported on West Hillsdale Boulevard at 2:25 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.
Accident. A 12-year-old was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike at West Fifth and Virginia avenues, it was reported at 1:48 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.
Vehicle theft. A vehicle was stolen on East Third Avenue, it was reported at 10:19 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.