This went south fast: Someone reported on Studio Circle in San Mateo that an acquaintance refused to return $10,000 given to them after they offered to help them buy a home in Mexico, it was reported at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
South San Francisco
Burglary. Someone reported a burglary occurred at the IHOP on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 11:23 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Accident. An accident occurred on Airport Boulevard leaving no one injured, it was reported at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Petty theft. Someone was reported committing a petty theft on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a narcotics related incident at the Travelodge Hotel on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 1:47 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for disorderly conduct on Southwood Drive, it was reported at 4:27 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20.
