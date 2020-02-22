You’re it!: Someone was cited and released for displaying false registration tags on their vehicle on El Camino Real in San Carlos, it was reported at 7:17 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9.
San Carlos
Arrest. Someone was arrested for shoplifting on Industrial Road and stole approximately $216 worth of items, it was reported at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Identity theft. Someone opened two accounts without the victims permission, causing a total loss of approximately $2,175 on Winding Way, it was reported at 9:02 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Auto burglary. Someone had two of their vehicle windows broken and a backpack containing electronics stolen on Industrial Road, it was reported at 8:35 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10.
Identity theft. Someone lost their wallet on El Camino Real and their credit and debit cards were used at various locations in San Carlos, it was reported at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10.
