There wasn’t a cover up: Staff at a hotel were not wearing masks on Old Bayshore Boulevard in Burlingame, it was reported at 3:16 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Trespassing. Someone was trespassing at Safeway on Chestnut Avenue, it was reported at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Accident. There was an accident with no injuries on Chestnut Avenue, it was reported at 9:26 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Loitering complaint. Someone at the Residence Inn on Veterans Boulevard said someone was loitering, it was reported at 5:13 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Burglary. There was a burglary on Littlefield Avenue, it was reported at 10:42 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
