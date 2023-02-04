Hot pants — Someone took more than $1,000 worth of jeans from a store on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported 7:01 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
BURLINGAME
Updated: February 4, 2023 @ 4:51 am
BURLINGAME
Assault. Juveniles engages in a physical altercation on Paloma Avenue, it was reported 7:27 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.
Malicious mischief. Someone graffitied inside bathrooms on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 7:34 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27.
Disturbance. Someone aggressively knocked merchandise off the shelves of a business on El Camino Real, it was reported 2:46 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Burglary. Someone smashed the window of a residence on Carolan Avenue, it was reported 7:16 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Disturbance. Someone stole alcohol from a business on El Camino Real and refused to leave, it was reported 5:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.
Battery. A group of juveniles got into a fight on Carolan Avenue, it was reported 1:58 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
SAN BRUNO
Drunk Driver. Someone drove under the influence of alcohol on Angus Avenue, it was reported 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle parked on San Benito Avenue, it was reported 4:19 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
Petty theft. Someone tried to steal clothing from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 2:50 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
Robbery. Someone stole a cart full of items from JC Penny on El Camino Real and threatened to use a lighter, it was reported 1:57 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
Burglary. Someone broke into a white work truck parked on Parkview Drive, it was reported 4:46 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
Drunk driver. Someone drove under the influence of alcohol on El Camino Real and Jenevein Avenue, it was reported 1:24 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
