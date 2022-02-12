Money can’t buy happiness — A man started swearing at a woman after she offered to give him cash on Bain Place in Redwood City, it was reported 2:42 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.
SAN MATEO
Homeless. A woman in a wheelchair was setting up camp on West 25th Avenue and yelling at people, it was reported 3:17 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Disturbance. A man who appeared to be agitated was carrying a bag and throwing bottles while walking on West Hillside Boulevard, it was reported 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Domestic violence. A woman reported that her boyfriend hit her in the arm with a showerhead at their home on Oneill Drive, it was reported 11:27 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle from the 600 block of Second Avenue, it was reported 8:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28.
Arrest. Someone on Nottingham Avenue was arrested after their vehicle was searched and narcotics paraphernalia, narcotics and ammunition were found in it, it was reported 11:04 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.
Petty theft. Someone stole the rear license plate of a man’s vehicle on the 2800 block of Spring Street, it was reported 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.
