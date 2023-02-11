Red card — A man was refereeing a soccer game and was assaulted by a goalie while trying to break up a fight in Redwood City, it was reported 2:43 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6.
SAN MATEO
SAN MATEO
Battery. A woman punched her daughter in the face on Huron Avenue, it was reported 1:11 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle from Poinsettia Avenue, which was later tracked to Utah. It was reported 12:28 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Theft. Someone stole merchandise worth over $500 from a store on Chess Drive, it was reported 4:16 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Burglary. Someone stole a table from a storage unit on South Idaho Street, it was reported 2:59 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle on San Antonio Street, it was reported 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.
REDWOOD CITY
Petty theft. A man in a gray hoodie and black vest used bolt cutters to steal a red vehicle on Arguello Street, it was reported 6:43 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Burglary. Someone broke into and stole items from a green Chevrolet Silverado on Charter Street, it was reported 6:50 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6.
Shoplift. A man in a black jacket and beige pants stole food from a store on Jefferson Avenue, it was reported 6:02 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6.
