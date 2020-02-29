Change your ways: A coin bag was stolen from someone’s unlocked car on Seville Court in Millbrae, it was reported at 3:55 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Millbrae
Grand theft. A laptop was stolen from a restaurant dining booth resulting in a loss of $1,000 on Rollins Road, it was reported at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
Arrest. An Oakland resident was arrested for producing a false ID and having a misdemeanor warrant at the Caltrain Station, it was reported at 9:42 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
Cited. Someone was cited and released for having a misdemeanor warrant on Beverly Avenue, it was reported at 6:23 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.
Petty theft. Someone stole $120 in cash out of someone’s wallet while shopping at a supermarket on El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.
