That person is sick: A pharmacy employee on El Camino Real in Burlingame believed someone stole some cough medicine, it was reported at 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.
Millbrae
Theft. Someone’s license plate was removed from their vehicle on the 900 Block of Vista Grande, it was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Arrest. A South San Francisco resident was arrested at the 500 Block of El Camino Real for lying about his identity and being in possession of a controlled subsistence, it was reported at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Ashton Avenue for having a misdemeanor out for their arrest, it was reported at 10:12 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Burglary. Someone’s rear vehicle window was smashed on the 200 Block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25.
San Bruno
Burglary. A home was broken into on National Avenue and a black plastic handle bag with medication, vitamins, sunglasses and billing statements was taken, it was reported at 12:51 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone may have been shooting a pellet gun into a parking lot area of Susan Drive, it was reported at 10:55 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
Reckless driver. A dark green SUV and a motorcycle were speeding on Fleetwood Drive, it was reported at 10:04 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
