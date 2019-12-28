That’s ruff: A dog was barking for several hours on Trinidad Lane in Foster City, it was reported at 9:02 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Redwood City
Loud music complaint. Loud music and singing was heard in a parking lot on Lincoln Avenue, it was reported at 11:26 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22.
Suspicious person. Someone with a knife cut off a tag to take a tool set on Veterans Boulevard, it was reported at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22.
Suspicious person. Someone was knocking on a door on Maddux Drive, it was reported at 3:57 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22.
Loud music complaint. Loud music was heard from a party at the back of a residence on Douglas Avenue, it was reported at 11:25 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.
Disturbance. Three people were sitting by a fence smoking marijuana on Oak Avenue, it was reported at 6:41 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.
Occupied suspicious vehicle. Several people were inside a car smoking marijuana and playing loud music on Arguello Street, it was reported at 3:48 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.
San Mateo
Disturbance. Next door neighbors were having a party with loud guests in their front yard on East Santa Inez Avenue, it was reported at 6:58 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Suspicious person. Someone was looking into cars on East Fourth Avenue and South Claremont Street, it was reported at 9:21 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Suspicious person. A man with a beard and glasses was in the main break room on the first floor of a building on Borel Place, it was reported at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Intoxicated subject. A man was stumbling about and urinating on the street on North El Camino Real and Hilltop Road, it was reported at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Burglary. A car was broken into through a smashed window on South El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:02 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Disturbance. Someone was in a store on Concar Drive yelling and wandering around, it was reported at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
