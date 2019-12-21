What's the remedy?: Someone was seen stealing medicine on Broadway in Redwood City, it was reported at 11:36 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
Foster City
Petty theft. A package was taken off a porch on Emerald Bay Lane the day prior, it was reported at 6:06 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Parking violation. A vehicle was parked in the same spot on Chess and Hatch drives since the day prior, it was reported at 5:14 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Parking violation. There was a vehicle blocking the driveway at Goldhunter Court, it was reported at 7:34 a.m. 7:34 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Metro Center Boulevard for having outstanding warrants, it was reported at 7:31 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16.
Theft. Someone reported missing packages from East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 12:31 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14.
San Carlos
Burglary. Someone’s rental vehicle was broken into on the 1600 Block of Laurel Street, it was reported at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Assault. Someone reported being assaulted with a deadly weapon on the 100 Block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Arrest. A Roseville resident was arrested for being in possession of narcotics, it was reported at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
