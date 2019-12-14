This palce has gone to the dogs: A dog came into a store and bit someone and remained in the shop on El Camino Real in Redwood City at about 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.
Foster City
Suspicious circumstances. Someone was spotted breaking into a vehicle by smashing the window on East Third Avenue and Foster City Boulevard, it was reported at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone left a note on a doorstep and rang the doorbell on Magellan Lane, it was reported at 7:03 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Suspicious vehicle. Someone comes to Harvester Drive every day and gets into another vehicle and takes up two spots, it was reported at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Disturbance. A group of people were yelling, playing and smoking on City Homes and Commons lanes, though no smoking was observed, it was reported at 11:38 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.
San Carlos
Burglary. Someone broke a window of a car and stole a laptop and a briefcase on the 1100 block of Industrial Road, it was reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.
Burglary. Someone cracked two windows and shattered a third to steal a backpack with about $3,810 worth of items from a front passenger seat of a car on the 1100 block of Industrial Road. The damage to the vehicle was about $2,700, it was reported at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.
