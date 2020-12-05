Not so sweet: Someone shoplifted candy on El Camino Real in Burlingame, it was reported at 5:54 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23.
SAN BRUNO
Arrest. Someone was arrested for assaulting their friend on Shelter Creek Lane, it was reported 10:26 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25
Arrest. Someone was arrested for narcotics on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:01 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Hit-and-run. A hit-and-run accident occurred on Hermosa Street, it was reported at 8:06 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Petty theft. A case of petty theft occurred on El Camino Real, it was reported 6:37 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Burglary. A storage unit was broken into and multiple items were taken on National Avenue, it was reported at 11:07 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Accident. An accident resulting in property damage occurred on El Camino Real, it was reported 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.