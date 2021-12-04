Daily Journal police reports generic logo

A farewell to arms: A man was screaming at his ex-girlfriend from outside her building on Marshall Street in Redwood City to give him his guns back even though she did not have his guns, it was reported 5:08 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16.

SAN CARLOS

Citation. Someone on Cherry Street was cited for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 10:39 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21.

Citation. Someone on Hull Drive was cited for possessing narcotic paraphernalia, it was reported 10:26 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.

Arrest. Someone on the 100 block of El Camino Real was arrested after being identified as the person who shoplifted and vandalized a gas station, it was reported 3:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.

Arrest. A man on the 800 block of East San Carlos Avenue was arrested for having an active felony warrant, it was reported 5:24 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.

Arrest. Someone on Holly Street was arrested after they admitted to possessing narcotics paraphernalia and were found to have three active misdemeanor warrants, it was reported 2:39 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.

