Low-caliber people — Someone stole a backpack with firearms, magazines and gun cleaning equipment from a white Honda Accord parked on Bridgepointe Parkway in San Mateo, it was reported 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Low-caliber people — Someone stole a backpack with firearms, magazines and gun cleaning equipment from a white Honda Accord parked on Bridgepointe Parkway in San Mateo, it was reported 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Petty theft. Someone stole items valued at $950 or less at South City Lights on Gellert Boulevard, it was reported 10:12 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Petty theft. Someone stole items valued at $950 or less on Northwood Drive, it was reported 4:22 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Burglary. A burglary occured on Greendale Drive, it was reported 2:49 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Assault with deadly weapon. Someone committed an assault with a deadly weapon at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Railroad Avenue, it was reported 8:32 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Grand theft. Someone stole items valued over $950 from Hampton Inn on Gateway Boulevard, it was reported 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for narcotics at A/F Interior Design Services on Linden Avenue, it was reported 2:06 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Arrest. Someone was arrested for two outstanding misdemeanor warrants on the 300 block of Semicircular Road, it was reported 2:09 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Citation. A Sunnyvale resident was cited for driving without an ignition interlock device and with a suspended license on the intersection of Second Avenue and Bay Road, it was reported 11:29 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
Mail theft. Someone stole 10 days worth of mail from a mailbox on the 11600 block of San Mateo Road, it occurred between Friday, Nov. 25 and September, Nov. 26.
Arrest. A Burlingame resident was arrested for disorderly conduct under the influence of alcohol on the 100 block of First Street, it was reported 9:43 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25.
Arrest. A Half Moon Bay resident was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant on the 100 block of Coronado Street, it occurred 5:20 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25.
