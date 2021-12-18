Stoner — A man threw rocks at an apartment complex on the 700 block of Walnut Street in San Carlos, causing $1,000 in damages, it was reported 11:03 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
SAN CARLOS
Citation. A man on Laurel Street was cited for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.
Fraud. Someone withdrew $560 from the benefit account of a person on the 900 block of Skyway Road, it was reported 12:24 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.
Citation. Someone on Hull Drive was cited for having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, it was reported 12:14 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.
Citation. A man on the 1000 block of Chestnut Street was cited for possessing suspected narcotics and an illegal knife, it was reported 9:14 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Citation. A man was cited for possessing a methamphetamine glass pipe, it was reported 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.
