Just enjoying the grass: Someone reported others smoking marijuana and they were located and given a warning on Triton Park Lane in Foster City, it was reported at 8:19 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.
SAN BRUNO
Disturbance. Someone wearing a red sweater wasn’t allowed in a store for trespassing showed up at the store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:39 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from a green Toyota Prius on Admiral Court, it was reported at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Vehicle code violation. A gray Audi A4 and a yellow Chevrolet Camaro were cited due to a gas leak on Acacia Avenue, it was reported 8:28 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Malicious mischief. Someone was found kicking a resident’s vehicle on Huntington Avenue, it was reported at 8:11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.
BURLINGAME
Recovered stolen vehicle. Someone was arrested after a stolen vehicle was recovered on California drive, it was reported at 5:27 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Missing person. Someone reported their child missing on Paloma Avenue, it was reported 5:06 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Petty theft. A catalytic converter was stolen on Bellevue Avenue, it was reported 4:29 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.
