Pain at the pump — A woman was sitting in her vehicle pumping gas on East Fourth Avenue in San Mateo, and forgot the pump was connected and ripped off the pump, then refused to provide information to the employee to pay for damages, it was reported 7:16 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.
SAN MATEO
Suspicious circumstances. An employee was locked into a business on Bridgepointe Parkway, set off the alarm and was unable to open the locked door, it was reported 11:38 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
Disturbance. Three or four people, one of which had a gun and a knife, were throwing trash, hitting cars and fighting on North Amphlett Boulevard, it was reported 6:16 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
Welfare check. A man was inside a restroom on Maxine Avenue for about 30 minutes and was reported to be using crystal methamphetamine, talking and crying to himself 11:32 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
Theft. Someone stole a child’s bike from their yard on South Norfolk Street and posted it on a website for sale, it was reported 2:01 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
