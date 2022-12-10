Don’t be a butthead — Someone was smoking outside a residence on Foster City Boulevard in Foster City. When asked to leave, they swore at the resident, it was reported 2:50 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.
MILLBRAE
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A Castro Valley resident was arrested after being chased in a stolen vehicle on the intersection of Millbrae Avenue and Skyline Boulevard. During pursuit, the vehicle crashed into a parked car before being slowed to a stop after two of its wheels were flattened by spike strips. It was reported 2:39 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
Arrest. A man was arrested for exposing himself to a woman on the 300 block of East Millbrae Avenue, it was reported 7:10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
Citation. A San Francisco resident was cited for possession of suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia on the intersection of Broadway and Taylor Boulevard, it was reported 1:17 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
FOSTER CITY
Vandalism. Someone removed the exterior cameras and vandalized a building on Grebe Street, it was reported 9:10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
Auto burglary. Someone broke into the window of a vehicle parked on Foster City Boulevard and stole items, it was reported 10:19 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
Bike theft. Someone stole a bicycle worth $219 from a front yard on Beach Park Boulevard, it was reported 2:29 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
Noninjury accident. Two vehicles collided in an intersection on East Third Avenue. Neither the drivers nor the passengers were hurt, it was reported 8:18 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.
