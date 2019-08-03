Lazy boy: Someone was seen dumping a large couch on Ebener Street in Redwood City, it was reported at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday, July 30.
San Mateo
Hit-and-run. A motorist hit a parked vehicle before driving away on South El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:31 p.m. Sunday, July 28.
Vandalism. Someone threw eggs at a parked vehicle on Hamlet Street, it was reported at 11:29 a.m. Sunday, July 28.
Stolen vehicle. A Tesla was stolen on Park Place, it was reported at 9:56 a.m. Saturday, July 27.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen from someone’s driveway on Castilian Way, it was reported at 11:47 a.m. Friday, July 26.
Accident. A motorist drove into a bench on East Hillsdale Boulevard and Saratoga Drive, it was reported at 12:53 a.m. Thursday, July 25.
Disturbance. Motorists were driving in circles and blocking other cars from entering and exiting the parking lot on Seal Street, it was reported at 3:42 p.m. Sunday, July 21.
Foster City
Burglary. A vehicle’s was broken into on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday, July 30.
Animal call. A dog was seen locked in a vehicle on Metro Center Boulevard, it was reported at 1:03 p.m. Tuesday, July 30.
City violation. An officer gave warning to the owners of two mobile homes parked on Vintage Park Drive, it was reported at 7:01 a.m. Tuesday, July 30.
Drunk in public. A San Leandro man was arrested for public intoxication on Chess Drive, it was reported at 5:05 a.m. Sunday, July 28.
Arrest. A Foster City resident was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Mystic Lane, it was reported at 9:09 p.m. Thursday, July 25.
Vandalism. Graffiti was found on Beach Park Boulevard, it was reported at 6:55 a.m. Wednesday, July 24.
