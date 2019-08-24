Monster truck: A red pickup truck with a camper shell was parked in front of a house on Oak Knoll Drive in Belmont for 20 to 30 minutes, then left, it was reported at 8:04 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.
Belmont
Disturbance. People were drinking in a parking lot on Old County Road, it was reported at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18.
Theft. A bicycle was taken from a garage on Manchester Lane and a neighbor had video, it was reported at 5:06 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18.
Hazardous situation. Trees fell into a power line and an oak tree into a front yard on Folger Drive, it was reported at 8:52 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18.
Reckless driver. There was a possible drunk driver on Old County Road and Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 2:06 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18.
Foster City
Burglary. A vehicle backed into a car, smashed its windows out, and someone took items from it on Chess Drive, it was reported at 8:41 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Reckless driving. A vehicle was speeding and screeching its tires on Pilgrim Drive. An officer made contact and gave the driver a warning, it was reported at 7:46 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Arrest. A Hayward woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Metro Center Boulevard, it was reported at 3:10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
