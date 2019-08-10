Unwanted condiments: Someone poured mustard and ketchup on a vehicle on Marina Court in San Mateo, it was reported at 11:25 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.
Redwood City
Hit-and-run. A motorist hit a pedestrian before driving away on Hess Road, it was reported at 9:12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.
Reckless driving. A black Mercedes was swerving between lanes on Bair Island Road, it was reported at 5:34 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.
Theft. A bicycle was stolen on Duane Street, it was reported at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Reckless driving. A motorist was swerving on El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:43 a.m. Wednesday, Aug 7.
Vandalism. Someone was spray painting a building and a vehicle on Chestnut Street, it was reported at 2:44 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.
San Mateo
Vandalism. A vehicle’s tires were slashed on South El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:03 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Assault. A motorist left their vehicle and went to another car and slammed the driver’s head against the steering wheel on North Humbolt Street, it was reported at 6:08 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Hit-and-run. A motorist hit a Tesla before driving away on Park Place, it was reported at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6.
