No one likes car notes: Someone received threatening notes on their vehicle on Triton Park Lane in Foster City, it was reported at 6:38 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2.
Foster City
Theft. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle on Metro Center Boulevard, it was reported at 9:38 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.
Hit-and-run. Someone hit a parked vehicle before driving away on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported at 5:12 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Reckless driving. A motorist was making unsafe lane changes on East Hillsdale and Edgewater boulevards, it was reported at 12:59 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Hit-and-run. Someone hit a vehicle before driving away on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Suspended license. A Half Moon Bay man was cited for driving with a suspended license on East Third Avenue and Anchor Road, it was reported at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
San Carlos
Burglary. Someone shattered the front glass door of a business and stole two cash boxes on the 700 block of Old County Road, it was reported at 5:02 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Arrest. A Morgan Hill man was arrested for driving with a suspended license and the possession of a controlled substance on the 1900 block of Eaton Avenue, it was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4.
