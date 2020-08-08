Take a whack at this one: Someone complained of construction on Bernal Avenue in Burlingame. Upon arrival found a homeowner was merely pulling weeds, it was reported at 11:13 a.m. Sunday, July 26.
BURLINGAME
Suspicious circumstances. Someone on Trousdale Drive received calls from a person claiming to be with the police and threatening a criminal case, it was reported at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday, July 28.
Suspicious circumstances. A janitor on Mahler Road observed a person trying to enter the building, it was reported at 10:57 p.m. Monday, July 27.
Fraud. A resident on Dolores Way had a line of credit falsely opened in their name and used to purchase a car and open various credit cards, it was reported at 8:51 p.m. Monday, July 27.
Threats. Someone called a person on California Drive and threatened to kill them, it was reported at 4:06 p.m. Monday, July 27.
SAN BRUNO
Petty theft. A person stole a blue Gatorade from a store on El Camino Real and tried to assault someone, it was reported at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday July 28.
Harassing phone calls. A person received text messages threatening that they pay money to prevent the murder of their family members, it was reported at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 28.
Arrest. Two fare evaders resisted an officer on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported at 11:02 p.m. Saturday, July 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.