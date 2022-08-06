Thrifty thief — Someone stole items from a Dollar Tree on El Camino Real in South San Francisco, it was reported 7:05 p.m. Saturday, July 30.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Thrifty thief — Someone stole items from a Dollar Tree on El Camino Real in South San Francisco, it was reported 7:05 p.m. Saturday, July 30.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Petty theft. Someone stole items from a Safeway on Gellert Boulevard, it was reported 10:14 a.m. Sunday, July 31.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence at the intersection of Linden Avenue and Sixth Lane, it was reported 1:52 a.m. Sunday, July 31.
Burglary. Someone committed burglary on Harbor Master Road, it was reported 12:46 p.m. Friday, July 29.
Grand theft. Someone stole items valued more than $1,000 at Edlen Electric on Sylvester Road, it was reported 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 29.
HALF MOON BAY
Citation. A Daly City resident was issued a citation for having methamphetamine in their vehicle on the 100 block of North Cabrillo Highway, it was reported 2:55 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Citation. A Half Moon Bay resident was cited for being in possession of a methamphetamine pipe containing methamphetamine on the 100 block of North Cabrillo Highway, it was reported 1:57 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1.
Motor vehicle theft. Someone stole an unlocked vehicle on the 200 block of San Mateo Road, it occurred between 7 p.m. Friday, July 29 and 10:15 a.m. Saturday, July 30.
