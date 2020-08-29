Some people are sick: Someone on El Camino Real in Burlingame passed a forged prescription at a pharmacy, it was reported at 9:02 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.
MILLBRAE
Fire. Deputies responded to a structure fire on La Cruz Avenue, it was reported at 9:28 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Arrest. Someone on El Camino who was previously admonished for trespassing at a retail store was contacted during a report of trespassing, it was reported at 8:06 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Arrest. Someone was booked into jail after shoplifting on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:52 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17.
Arrest. Someone on El Camino Real was cited and released after being arrested for shoplifting on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:26 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17.
SAN BRUNO
Fraud. Someone on El Camino Real made a fraudulent deposit and lost $600, it was reported at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Burglary. A car on Anza Way was ransacked, it was reported at 10:39 a.m. Monday, Aug 24.
Malicious mischief. Someone tipped over a mailbox on Santa Helena Avenue and tore up the mail, it was reported at midnight Monday, Aug 24.
Burglary. Someone stole tools from a car on Whitman Way, it was reported at 1:14 p.m. Monday, Aug 24.
