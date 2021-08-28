Crappy neighbor: A man on the 200 block of Filbert Street in Half Moon Bay took his neighbor’s exterior security camera and threw it into a portable toilet, it was reported 3 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Assault. Someone committed assault with a deadly weapon on Greenwood Drive, it was reported 7:14 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19
Burglary. Someone committed burglary on Railroad Avenue, it was reported 7:26 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19.
Petty theft. Petty theft occurred at Walgreens at El Camino Real, it was reported 1:16 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Arrest. Someone was contacted for a welfare check and was then arrested, it was reported 12:26 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Citation. Someone received a citation for their suspicious vehicle on Oak Avenue, it was reported 7:08 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported on Springwood Way at 8:14 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16.
