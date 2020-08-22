He shouldn’t have gotten so high: A person was arrested for drug offenses after they were seen on the roof of a hotel on Airport Boulevard in Burlingame, it was reported at 6:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10.
MILLBRAE
Burglary. Two individuals entered a vehicle on Rollins Road through a smashed window and stole approximately $1,000 worth of personal documents and electronics, it was reported at 10:35 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.
Burglary. Someone smashed the rear window of a vehicle and stole a bag with a phone, tablet, cash and prescriptions inside worth approximately $3,100, it was reported at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.
Arrest. A San Francisco resident was arrested for shoplifting from a store on Broadway, it was reported at 1:23 p.m. Friday, July 31.
Arrest. A San Francisco resident was arrested for petty theft for stealing $15 from a tip jar on El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:29 p.m. Thursday, July 30.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. Someone on Old Bayshore Boulevard was found to be in the possession of drug paraphernalia, it was reported at 4:14 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9.
Arrest. Someone on El Camino Real was found to be in possession of a stolen bike, it was reported at 12:10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.
Arrest. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Clarice Lane, it was reported at 4:50 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.
Arrest. A person on Airport Boulevard was arrested for assault with a daily weapon, it was reported at 5:13 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.
