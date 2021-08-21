Quite a look: A man in his early 30s with a mullet was sitting on a bench and staring at the children playing at a playground on 31st Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported 4:07 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8.
BURLINGAME
Hit-and-run. Someone reported a large truck hitting cable wires on Myrtle Road, it was reported 5:59 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed in a vehicle window and stole items on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 7:10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for violating a court order on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 2:18 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.
Disturbance. Someone refusing to leave a retail store was given a trespass warning on El Camino Real, it was reported 5:59 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3.
BELMONT
Battery. Someone was hit three times at a party during an argument over money on Wessex Way, it was reported 6:17 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.
Citizen assist. Someone was trying to locate their family vehicle after it was towed on El Verano Way, it was reported 1:34 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.
Theft from a vehicle. Someone left their purse in an unlocked vehicle overnight on Lyon Avenue and came back to find it missing along with credit cards and approximately $200 in cash, it was reported 12:40 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6.
