Coldblooded — Someone saw a rattle snake coiled up near the play structure in a park on Hastings Drive in Belmont, it was reported 11:01 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9.
SAN CARLOS
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for visiting our booth at the Disaster Preparedness at the Event Center! Enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires August 31, 2022 so sign up today!
Coldblooded — Someone saw a rattle snake coiled up near the play structure in a park on Hastings Drive in Belmont, it was reported 11:01 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9.
SAN CARLOS
Vehicle theft. Someone stole a parked vehicle from the 1500 block of Laurel Street, it occurred between 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 and 10:50 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.
Petty theft. Someone stole a wallet containing approximately $660 from a woman’s purse while she was in a store on the 1100 block of Old County Road, it was reported 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.
Citation. A Hayward resident was cited for possessing methamphetamine in their car on the intersection of El Camino Real and St. Francis Way, it was reported 11:51 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.
Impersonation. Someone who lost their wallet was contacted by his bank about attempted fraudulent charges, it occurred on the 700 block of Laurel Street on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Mail theft. Someone took packages from a residence on the 3300 block of Melendy Drive, it was reported 11:41 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Maxine Terner said:
craigwiesner said:
Loving v Virginia flawed? Wow. Even Clarence Thomas hasn't gone that far.
Ray Fowler said:
Jorg...
SS,DD
Ray Fowler said:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.