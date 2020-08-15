Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Holy s—! Someone stole two bibles from a locked car parked on Edgewater Boulevard Foster City, it was reported at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5.

MILLBRAE

Burglary. A purse and shoes were stolen from a vehicle after the window was smashed on El Camino Real resulting in a loss of approximately $900, it was reported at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.

Burglary. Two individuals entered a vehicle on Rollins Road through a smashed window and stole approximately $1,000 worth of personal documents and electronics, it was reported at 10:35 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.

Burglary. Someone smashed the rear window of a vehicle and stole a bag with a phone, tablet, cash and prescriptions inside worth approximately $3,100, it was reported at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.

BURLINGAME

Fraud. A person on Howard Avenue was scammed when paying to rent an apartment, it was reported at 9:38 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10.

Arrest. A person was arrested on California Drive for drug offenses after stealing a jacket from a local charity store, it was reported at 10:21 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10.

