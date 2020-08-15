Holy s—! Someone stole two bibles from a locked car parked on Edgewater Boulevard Foster City, it was reported at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5.
MILLBRAE
Burglary. A purse and shoes were stolen from a vehicle after the window was smashed on El Camino Real resulting in a loss of approximately $900, it was reported at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.
Burglary. Two individuals entered a vehicle on Rollins Road through a smashed window and stole approximately $1,000 worth of personal documents and electronics, it was reported at 10:35 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.
Burglary. Someone smashed the rear window of a vehicle and stole a bag with a phone, tablet, cash and prescriptions inside worth approximately $3,100, it was reported at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.
BURLINGAME
Fraud. A person on Howard Avenue was scammed when paying to rent an apartment, it was reported at 9:38 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10.
Arrest. A person was arrested on California Drive for drug offenses after stealing a jacket from a local charity store, it was reported at 10:21 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.