T.G.I.F. — People were drinking and making a lot of noise on Studio Circle and received a warning, it was reported 11:17 p.m. Friday, April 1.
SAN MATEO
Disturbance. Someone’s son was pounding on the door and window to their apartment 10:26 a.m. Sunday, April 3.
Armed robbery. A man reported that he was mugged on Bridgepointe Parkway, it was reported 3:26 p.m. Saturday, April 2.
