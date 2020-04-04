He was decked: Someone was intoxicated lying on a porch on Waltermire Street in Belmont, it was reported at 5:12 a.m. Thursday, March 26.
Redwood City
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public drunkenness on Middlefield Road, it was reported at 3:54 p.m. Thursday, April 2.
Petty theft. Someone driving a white BMW stole two cases of water on Woodside Road, it was reported at 1:45 p.m. Thursday, April 2.
Burglary. Someone stole a backpack, tools and miscellaneous items on Discovery Parkway, it was reported at 11:10 a.m. Thursday, April 2.
Burglary. Someone broke into a laundry room to steal cash on Rolison Road, it was reported at 10:02 a.m. Thursday, April 2.
Burglary. Someone cut two locks to break into a storage unit on Veterans Boulevard, it was reported at 9:37 a.m. Thursday, April 2.
South San Francisco
Accident. An accident occurred on Commercial Avenue resulting in minor injuries, it was reported at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Petty theft. A petty theft occurred at O’Reilly Auto Parts on El Camino Real, it was reported at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Burglary. A burglary occurred on Larch Avenue, it was reported at 9:49 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
