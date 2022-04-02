What a peach — Someone saw a fruit vendor on the corner of Sequoia Avenue and Sneath Lane in San Bruno, it was reported 2:41 p.m. Wednesday, March 23.
BURLINGAME
Juvenile problem. Someone saw a juvenile leave alone in a vehicle on Primrose Road, it was reported 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, March 23.
Malicious mischief. Someone scratched a vehicle on Highland Avenue, it was reported 6:22 p.m. Wednesday, March 23.
Homeless or transient. Someone was seen sleeping in the grass. They refused all services and moved along on the corner of Albemarle Way and Ray Drive, it was reported 12:18 p.m. Wednesday, March 23.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone rang a doorbell and left on Sequoia Avenue, it was reported Wednesday, March 23.
