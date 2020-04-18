They were probably baked: Someone stole a cake from Safeway on El Camino Real in Belmont, it was reported at 12:26 p.m. Sunday, April 5.
Belmont
Hazardous situation. A tree fell down on wires on Pine Knoll Drive, it was reported at 3:49 p.m. Monday, April 6.
Hit-and-run. Someone hit their neighbor’s vehicle on Sherborne Drive, it was reported at 7:24 p.m. Sunday, April 5.
