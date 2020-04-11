Knuckle sandwich: Two people got into a physical altercation in front of Ike’s Sandwich Shop on Delaware Street in San Mateo, it was reported at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday, April 8.
San Mateo
Theft. Someone rummaged through an unlocked vehicle on Patricia Avenue, it was reported at 5:14 p.m. Wednesday, April 8.
Burglary. The window of a gray Honda was smashed on Second Avenue, it was reported at 11:36 a.m. Wednesday, April 8.
Burglary. Someone rummaged through a garage and vehicles on Dakota Avenue, it was reported at 7:24 a.m. Wednesday, April 8.
South San Francisco
Accident. An accident resulting in minor injuries occurred on Commercial Avenue, it was reported at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Petty theft. A petty theft occurred at O’Reilly Auto Parts on El Camino Real, it was reported at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Accident. An accident occurred at the Garden Club on Mission Road resulting in no injuries, it was reported a 1:39 p.m. Wednesday, March 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.