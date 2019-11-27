They’ll do that: A dog was barking for an hour on Coronet Boulevard in Belmont, it was reported at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.
Burlingame
Grand theft. Jewelry was reported missing after a home remodel on Poppy Drive, it was reported 5:09 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Burglary. A home under construction was burglarized on Easton Drive, it was reported at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Weapon brandishing. A patient on Trousdale Drive armed himself with scissors and threatened staff, it was reported at 8:18 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Stolen vehicle. A car was stolen on Rollins Road, it was reported at 5:17 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18.
Burglary. Equipment was stolen from a locked yard on Guittard Road, it was reported at 6:08 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18.
Belmont
Unwanted subject. A customer of a business on El Camino Real wouldn’t leave after being asked, it was reported at 8:43 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. Caller said he keeps standing in front of the register, bothering other customers and trying to steal the tip jar.
Hazardous situation. Cones marking a construction site were moved at El Camino Real and Ralston Avenue, it was reported 8:29 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Burglary. A car was broken into on Laurel Avenue, it was reported at 7:01 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Code enforcement. Multiple shopping carts were seen on Masonic Way, it was reported at 9:26 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18.
