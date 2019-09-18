Please, buzz off: Loud tree trimming was reported at South Claremont Street and Birch Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported at 8:08 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 13.
Belmont
Found property. A safe was found in the bushes on Antique Forest Lane, it was reported 7:42 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.
Illegal construction. Construction was going past 5 p.m. on Marine View Avenue, it was reported at 6:08 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.
Unwanted subject. A female transient set up a box and shopping cart shelter on Emmett Avenue, it was reported at 1:44 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.
Disturbance. A woman with purple pants was screaming profanities and throwing objects at employees on Carlmont Drive, it was reported at 12:49 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.
Foster City
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Velocity Way, it was reported at 10:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
Theft. Someone stole a vehicle’s license plate on Widgeon Street, it was reported at 12:49 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
Fraud. Someone reported a $22,000 computer scam at Portofino Lane, it was reported at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
