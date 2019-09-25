Car trouble: Someone got kicked out of an auto body shop on Old County Road in Belmont because he wanted to see his car. He believes he was being ripped off, it was reported at 12:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.
Belmont
Welfare check. Someone was stuck in the bathroom in the pool area on Davey Glen Road and was starting to panic, it was reported at 3:21 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
Suspicious vehicle. A white Ford van parked in the same spot for two months or more on Hallmark Drive and Lake Road, now has an extension cord coming from the back with the windows blocked off, it was reported at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
Illegal construction. Roofers were cutting plywood and laying paper after 6:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.
Citizen assist. Someone would like to turn in nails he found in his yard and a photo he took to support his claim on Notre Dame Avenue, it was reported at 8:43 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20.
Redwood City
Burglary. Someone broke into a home on Farm Hill Boulevard, it was reported at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Theft. Someone reported that their friend has stolen her phone on Middlefield Road, it was reported at 1:46 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on the Perry Street for driving under the influence, it was reported at 3:32 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
