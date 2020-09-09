That’s cold-blooded: A snake was found in a house on St. Francis Street in Redwood City, it was reported at 1:54 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30.
FOSTER CITY
Public Order Violation. A group of 25 people in Shad Park were not social distancing and not wearing masks, it was reported at 6:26 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 30.
Petty Theft. A package was stolen from Marlin Avenue valued at $144, it was reported at 9:43 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30.
Vandalism. Someone smashed a vehicle’s windows on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 3:33 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter on Metro Center Boulevard, it was reported at 7:27 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Petty theft. Someone stole a package valued at $103 from the front lobby on Meridian Bay Lane, it was reported at 12:03 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Arrest. Someone on East Hillsdale Boulevard was cited and released for shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence, it was reported at 2:41 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.
