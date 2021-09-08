National No Pants Day was May 6: Someone saw a group of people in a parking lot with their pants down on El Camino Real in Burlingame, it was reported 11:44 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31.
SAN BRUNO
Shots fired. Someone heard four gun shots on Masson Avenue, it was reported 8:16 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.
Drunk driver. Someone driving a taxi cab under the influence swerved on the highway, nearly going off-road on the corner of El Camino Real and West San Bruno Avenue, it was reported 12:18 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26.
Stolen vehicle. Someone parked their vehicle, leaving their keys in the car, and came back to find it gone on North Bayshore Circle, it was reported 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the window of a vehicle and stole a Nikon camera, an iPad and a camera bag with passports and cash on El Camino Real, it was reported 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25.
MILLBRAE
Cited. A man was cited for possession of suspected drug paraphernalia on the 100 block of California Drive, it was reported noon Sunday, Aug. 29.
Cited. A man trespassed and vandalized a storage room containing goods on the 100 block of Rollins Road which led to a citation, it was reported 3:18 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.
Burglary. Someone smashed the driver’s side window of a car on the 400 block of East Millbrae Avenue and stole a backpack and two laptop computers, it occurred between 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 and 3:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27.
