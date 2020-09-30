Must be a spiritualist: Someone stole $500 worth of alcohol from a store on Bridgepointe Parkway in San Mateo, it was reported at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16.
SAN MATEO
Hit-and-run. A hit-and-run accident occurred on North El Camino Real and Baldwin Avenue, it was reported at 4:11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
Burglary. A person on South El Camino Real left their room and came back to find their phone had been stolen, it was reported at 1:56 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
Fraud. A credit card with possible suspicious info was identified on San Benito street, it was reported at 7:52 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
Theft. Someone stole $630 of merchandise from Chess Drive, it was reported at 6:51 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.
