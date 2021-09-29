You and everyone else: Someone reported receiving an unwanted call on their cellphone while at work on Howard Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22.
SAN BRUNO
Petty theft. Someone stole a license plate from a vehicle parked on Admiral Court, it was reported 7:47 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.
Disturbance. Someone, in a fit of road rage, cut a vehicle off around Crystal Springs Road and Oak Avenue, it was reported 5:02 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.
Citation. Someone received a citation for parking their vehicle in front of a fire hydrant on Princeton Drive, it was reported 4:47 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for stealing $400 worth of tools on El Camino Real, it was reported 9:12 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12.
Arrest. Someone was driving under the influence and crashed into trees on Crystal Springs Road, it was reported 5:06 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. Someone was found passed out in a vehicle and narcotics were found on Oak Grove Avenue, it was reported 7:59 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23.
Grand theft. Someone stole tools from an unlocked vehicle on El Camino Real and Broadway, it was reported 10:10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Arrest. Someone assaulted a cohabitant during a dispute and was arrested on Carolan Avenue, it was reported 12:52 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.