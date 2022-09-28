You should quit — A man was arrested for throwing a cigarette carton at his wife in Redwood City, it was reported 2:16 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
BURLINGAME
BURLINGAME
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle on Trousdale Avenue, it was reported 1:32 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
Intoxicated subject. Someone identified a possibly intoxicated subject walking down Chapin Avenue, it was reported 11:14 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
Drunk driver. Multiple intoxicated people were leaving a party on Cortez Avenue, although all were walking home and able to care for themselves, it was reported 9:35 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter on Highland Avenue, it was reported 7:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
REDWOOD CITY
Grand theft. A man stole a necklace worth $2,000 on Walnut Street, it was reported 3:37 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.
Petty theft. Someone got into a customer’s vehicle and stole the keys on Convention Way, it was reported 11:03 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for being verbally aggressive with an employee on Woodside Road, it was reported 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Petty theft. A man stole shoes from a store on Walnut Street, it was reported 5:57 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
