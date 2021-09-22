Think he’ll come back the very next day? Someone called to ask about how to find a cat on Hillman Avenue in Belmont, it was reported 5:36 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
SAN BRUNO
Arrest. Someone was arrested for stealing numerous backpacks on El Camino Real, it was reported 5:33 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Hit-and-run with injuries. Someone hit a pedestrian with their vehicle on the corner of Third and East San Bruno avenues, it was reported 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter on Maple Avenue, it was reported 10:08 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Malicious mischief. Someone smashed the window of a rental vehicle on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported 9:12 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Assault. Someone was throwing objects and yelling on North San Anselmo Avenue, it was reported 10:57 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.
BURLINGAME
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter on Rollins Road, it was reported 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.
City or municipal code violation. A group of people received a warning for selling food in a parking lot on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 11:25 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
Disturbance. Someone complained that customers refused to pay their bill on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 4:13 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
