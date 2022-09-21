Smothers brothers — Four men sprayed vehicles with fire extinguishers on Shoreline Drive in Redwood City, it was reported 9:44 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.
BURLINGAME
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 20, 2022, so sign up today!
Smothers brothers — Four men sprayed vehicles with fire extinguishers on Shoreline Drive in Redwood City, it was reported 9:44 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.
BURLINGAME
Vehicle. Someone stole items after smashing the window of a vehicle on Primrose Road, it was reported 9:03 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Burglary. Someone stole a bicycle from a residential garage on Walnut Avenue, it was reported 8:43 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Petty theft. Someone stole from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 8:29 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Burglary. Someone smashed a window and stole items from a vehicle on Donnelly Avenue, it was reported 10:08 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 12:04 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
BELMONT
Fraud. Someone took $526.63 from someone else’s Electronic Benefits Transfer card on F Street, it was reported 2:39 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Fraud. Someone scammed a woman, getting her to by $2,000 worth of gift cards and disabling access to her computer on Hastings Drive, it was reported 9:03 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Arrest. Someone was arrested after hitting their father on Chesterton Avenue, it was reported 2:23 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence after getting into a non injury accident on the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and El Camino Real, it was reported 11:42 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Millbrae’s Japanese Culture Festival Committee will hold its 17th Annual Japanese Culture Fe… Read more
Ray Fowler said:
Ray Fowler said:
craigwiesner said:
Yup. Greasy papers from fried dumplings might just include what you're talking about. Time will tell.
Wilfred Fernandez Jr said:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.